How biomorphic batteries can provide more power for robots

Robotics

Courtesy: Mingqiang Wang, Kotov Lab, University of Michigan

A rechargeable zinc battery can provide much more energy and integrate into the structure of a robot in the same way biological fat reserves store energy in animals according to a research team led by the University of Michigan has shown. This approach to increasing capacity will be particularly important as robots shrink to the microscale and below—scales at which current stand-alone batteries are too big and inefficient.

“Robot designs are restricted by the need for batteries that often occupy 20% or more of the available space inside a robot, or account for a similar proportion of the robot’s weight,” said Nicholas Kotov, the Joseph B. and Florence V. Cejka Professor of Engineering, who led the research.

Applications for mobile robots are exploding, from delivery drones and bike-lane take-out bots to robotic nurses and warehouse robots. On the micro side, researchers are exploring swarm robots that can self-assemble into larger devices. Multifunctional “structural batteries” can potentially free up space and reduce weight, but until now they could only supplement the main battery.

“No other structural battery reported is comparable, in terms of energy density, to today’s state-of-the-art advanced lithium batteries. We improved our prior version of structural zinc batteries on 10 different measures, some of which are 100 times better, to make it happen,” Kotov said.

The combination of energy density and inexpensive materials means that the battery may already double the range of delivery robots, he added.

“This is not the limit, however. We estimate that robots could have 72 times more power capacity if their exteriors were replaced with zinc batteries, compared to having a single lithium ion battery,” said Mingqiang Wang, first author.

The new battery works by passing hydroxide ions between a zinc electrode and the “air” side through an electrolyte membrane. That membrane is partly a network of aramid nanofibers – the carbon-based fibers found in Kevlar vests – and a new water-based polymer gel. The gel helps shuttle the hydroxide ions between the electrodes.

Made with cheap, abundant and largely nontoxic materials, the battery is more environmentally friendly than those currently in use. The gel and aramid nanofibers will not catch fire if the battery is damaged, unlike the flammable electrolyte in lithium ion batteries. The aramid nanofibers could be upcycled from retired body armor. To demonstrate their batteries, the researchers experimented with regular-sized and miniaturized toy robots in the shape of a worm and a scorpion. The team replaced their original batteries with zinc-air cells. They wired the cells into the motors and wrapped them around the outsides of the creepy crawlers.