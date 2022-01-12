Image courtesy: Brett Sayles

Industrial cybersecurity remains critically important to subscribers of Control Engineering, Plant Engineering, and other CFE Media and Technology publications. Hot topics in 2021 included analysis of prior cybersecurity attacks, malware, rasomware and physical plant damage past computer assets. In early 2021, CFE Media and Technology launched Industrial Cybersecurity Pulse. The site was created to give readers a deeper look at cybersecurity issues that impact manufacturing and help them be better prepared for what lies ahead. While cybersecurity may have been seen as an information technology (IT) issue a few years ago, that is no longer the case. The rise of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), bringing connectivity to operational technology (OT) devices that used to be siloed off, means a manufacturing facility can and will be affected by cyber incidents whether they’re malicious or innocent.

2021 had its share of high-profile cyberattacks with SolarWinds, Oldsmar and Colonial Pipeline having a major effect on public and private businesses. While it’s tempting to write off 2021 as a bad year (it was), these attacks aren’t going to decrease. Interconnectivity is a fact of life and has been since the internet became ubiquitous more than 20 years ago. Almost everything is a potential attack vector.

As indicated in these top 10 stories from ICS Pulse, the past is more than prologue. It is a way for people to see what happened historically and to be on their guard for the future. As with health, an ounce of prevention is worth a pund of cure. People need to be safe when using their computers and other devices connected to the internet. There is great potential for good, but the reverse is also true, and it has been that way longer than people realize.

Learning from past cybersecurity incidents; OT cybersecurity

Notably, readers seem to want to learn from earlier mistakes. Four of the five top 2021 articles, and half of the top 10, were from the “Throwback Attack” series. As the name implies, the throwback attack articles explain and try to provide new insights on cyberattacks from the past.

While the cybersecurity video interview series remains popular and engaging, one of the interview topics hit the top 10, at No. 6. For years, many in the fields of control engineering and plant engineering considered cybersecurity an information technology (IT) issue. Clearly, it’s been an operational technology (OT) issue, as well, with implications well beyond a particular machine, unit, or process, with national implications. Similarly, chief information security officers (CISO) are showing interest in and can help OT cybersecurity efforts, especially when considering who should be involved, as in article No. 9.

Physical asset damage inside a plant beyond computers as a result of a cybersecurity breach has been demonstrated as a possibility and documented, yet actual reports of such damage remain rare. It’s not surprising that explanations about massive damage inside a German steel mill ranked No. 10.

Top 10 Industrial Cybersecurity Pulse articles posted in 2021

The articles posted during 2021 at www.industrialcybersecuritypulse.com with the most clicks during 2021 follow, pulled from Google Analytics.

