Hannover Messe 2020 delayed to July due to coronavirus concerns

Discrete Manufacturing

Manufacturing event delayed due to health concerns and major logistics issues due to the growing outbreak, which has largely impacted Europe and Asia.

Courtesy: Hannover Messe

Deutsche Messe has made the decision to postpone Hannover Messe 2020 to July after consulting with health, government and manufacturing officials. The decision was made out of concern relating to safety due to the large manufacturing event, which attracts a global audience. The decision was made in cooperation with the Hannover Region Health Authority, the Hannover Messe Exhibitors’ Council and the partner associations VDMA (German Engineering Federation) and ZVEI (German Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association). The event will be held July 13-17, 2020.

The Hannover Region Health Authority had strongly recommended that Deutsche Messe follow the advice of the Robert Koch Institute, which includes comprehensive measures to safeguard health when hosting major events. For instance, fever measuring stations at all entrances and not allowing people from risk areas or those who have had contact with people from risk areas to enter the exhibition center. This would have entailed a comprehensive evaluation of all trade fair participants – from exhibitors and visitors to service providers, exhibit builders and catering companies.

Deutsche Messe is unable to implement the proposed measures. In addition, their implementation would impair the staging of the event to such an extent that the event would not fulfill its purpose or would do so only with considerable restrictions for exhibitors and visitors.

Since the health of exhibitors, visitors, employees, and the public is the top priority for Deutsche Messe, the decision was made in consultation with Hannover Messe’s exhibitor advisory councils to switch to the July date.

“With the July date, we offer our exhibitors the earliest possible time slot to present their innovations to a global audience and to initiate business,” said Dr. Jochen Köckler, Chairman of the Board of Management of Deutsche Messe AG in a press release. “In view of the global economic challenges triggered by the Coronavirus in the first half of the year, the new date offers great opportunities. Thus the world’s most important industrial trade fair can provide important impetus for the global economy at an early stage.”

“The VDMA supports the decision of Deutsche Messe AG. In regards to the current challenges caused by the Coronavirus, postponing Hannover Messe until July is the best possible option,” said VDMA Chief Executive Thilo Brodtmann. “We assume that the situation will calm down in the coming months and that the mechanical engineering industry will then benefit from a reviving business situation.”

“Today’s decision by Deutsche Messe AG to postpone Hannover Messe comes at the right time,” emphasizes Wolfgang Weber, Chairman of the ZVEI Management Board. “As an internationally important industrial trade show, its USP is the gathering of people from all over the world. This can only happen if there are no health risks. Furthermore, it is important for the electrical industry to present its products for Industry 4.0, electrification and greater energy efficiency to the public this summer.”