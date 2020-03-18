Good cybersecurity hygiene needed by businesses

Companies are working to contain COVID-19 (coronavirus) and some are telling employees to work from home and others preparing similar contingency plans. The result, however, could be a cybersecurity nightmare, according to Purdue University professor Marcus Rogers, an expert in cybersecurity and cyber forensics.

“Criminals will use the crisis to scam people for money, account information and more. With more people working from home, people need to make sure they are practicing good cybersecurity hygiene, just like they would at work. There is also a big risk that infrastructures will become overwhelmed, resulting in communication outages, both internet and cell,” he said in a press release.

In an article from content partner ISSSource, COVID-19 is already being used as bait in email spam attacks on global targets. Hackers are playing on fears from the general public, which is hungry for information about the virus. This is especially the case as states and even entire countries are shutting down public places in a bid to contain the virus.

It is expected these hackers will continue to try and play on people’s fears, particularly as they work from home, where cybersecurity is not as stringent as the workplace. Following Rogers’s advice on good cybersecurity hygiene is a good first step.