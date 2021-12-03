Courtesy: SEMI and SEAJ, December 2021

Global semiconductor equipment billings increased a robust 38% year-over-year to $26.8 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an 8% rise from the prior quarter to register their fifth consecutive quarter-over-quarter record high, SEMI announced in its Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report.

Compiled from data submitted by members of SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), the Worldwide SEMS Report is a summary of the monthly billings figures for the global semiconductor equipment industry.

“Strong secular demand for chips across a wide range of markets including communications, computing, healthcare, online services and automotive has fueled this tremendous run of record quarterly growth for semiconductor equipment,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO in a press release. “The semiconductor industry has demonstrated great resiliency in the face of disruptive global challenges including the chip shortage and ongoing pandemic.”

– Edited from a SEMI press release by CFE Media. SEMI is a CFE Media content partner.