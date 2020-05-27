Free training videos available for supply chains affected by COVID-19

Courtesy: Hyster-Yale

As businesses reopen and face an influx of new labor, Hyster-Yale Group announced the availability of free lift truck operator training video content for supply chains adapting to the effects of COVID-19. The giveaway offer is meant to help businesses adhere to current health and safety protocols as they onboard the necessary labor to keep operations moving as the economy reopens.

The videos are available at no cost for a limited time through the company’s Yale and Hyster brands. The content covers characteristics of class I-V lift trucks, operating environment considerations, requirements of OSHA 1910.178 and safe operating practices.

“Essential supply chains need to get new lift truck operators up and running fast, while adhering to both OSHA training mandates and social distancing protocols,” said Evelyn Velasquez-Cuevas, product sales and technical training manager. “Our goal is to provide access to training resources for safe, productive lift truck operation and help businesses respond to the effects of COVID-19.”

Businesses can also work through the Hyster and Yale dealer network to get checklists and expert advice on how to use the videos in OSHA-compliant lift truck training programs, including what additional instruction must be provided for operators to be fully certified.