Fostering better and more efficient manufacturing with production health

Manufacturing faces big challenges: A difficult economy, workforce shortages, technology underinvestment and continued supply chain problems to name just a few. There has been progress with digitization, better connected teams and more, but the trick is knowing where to look.

In the June 29 webcast, “How to foster insight-driven, efficient manufacturing with production health,” presenters from Augury and ARC Advisory Group examine how manufacturers can improve their operations in the short term while also setting themselves up for long-term benefits by improving production health. Their findings and discussion are based on a survey of 500 industry leaders.

The webcast will focus on several topics including:

How manufacturers can make sustainability a win-win proposition.

How teams are using machine, process and operational data for overall production health.

Best practices for balancing the competing demands of profits, workers and environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

What all of this means for manufacturing today and tomorrow and why there are mixed emotions about the industry’s future.

How manufacturers can unlock their true production potential.

Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this content? You should consider contributing to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.