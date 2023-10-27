Fall protection remains the most common workplace violation

Courtesy: Cincinnati Incorporated/Steve Rourke, CFE Media and Technology

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced its most frequently cited workplace safety standards for fiscal year 2023. Eric Harbin, OSHA Region 6 administrator, presented the preliminary data for “OSHA’s Top 10” during the 2023 NSC Safety Congress & Expo. Fall protection – general requirements remains at the top of the list for the 13th year in a row, followed by hazard communication and ladders.

“Although incredible advancements are made in safety each year, we continue to see many of the same types of violations appear on OSHA’s Top 10 list,” said Lorraine Martin, NSC president and CEO in a press release. “As a safety community, we must come together to acknowledge these persistent trends and identify solutions to better protect workers.”

The top 10 most frequently cited workplace safety standards for FY 2023, which ended Sept. 30, are:

Fall protection – general requirements (1926.501): 7,271 violations Hazard communication (1910.1200): 3,213 Ladders (1926.1053): 2,978 Scaffolding (1926.451): 2,859 Powered industrial trucks (1910.178): 2,560 Lockout/tagout (1910.147): 2,554 Respiratory protection (1910.134): 2,481 Fall protection – training requirements (1926.503): 2,112 Personal protective and lifesaving equipment – eye and face protection (1926.102): 2,074 Machine guarding (1910.212): 1,644

