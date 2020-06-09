Virtualization, Cloud Analytics
Executive Brand Video Series—Learn How Thought Leaders in Manufacturing are Responding to COVID-19
Watch this video to hear from Gavin Davidson, ERP Product Management Group, Oracle NetSuite, about how engineering/manufacturing/commercial construction are responding to the Covid-19 pandemic. Some key theme’s from Davidson’s video include: strengthening customer relationships, supply chain visibility, long-term buying patterns, team collaboration, and automation.