Info Management
Executive Brand Video Series—Learn How Thought Leaders at Bentley Systems are Responding to COVID-19
Ken Adamson, Vice President of Design Integration, Bentley Systems, discusses how they are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Watch this video to hear from Ken Adamson, Vice President of Design Integration, Bentley Systems, about how engineering/manufacturing/commercial construction are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some key theme’s from Adamson’s video include: industry responses across the globe, an increase in online education interest, and the flexibility in work processes.