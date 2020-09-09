Equipment leasing confidence rises in August

Business of Engineering

Confidence in the equipment finance market jumped to 48.4, an increase from 45.3 in July according to the Equipment Leasing & Finance Association (ELFA).

From 98 survey responses collected from August 3 to 14, results show that 89% of equipment finance companies have offered payment deferrals, including extensions, modifications or restructuring. 76% of companies expect that the default rate will be greater in 2020 than in 2019, 19% expect it to be the same, and 5% expect it to be lower. A majority (81%) of companies have not furloughed or laid off employees.

Highlights from the August report