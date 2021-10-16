JOIN US FOR OUR FALL VIRTUAL TRAINING WEEK EVENT OCTOBER 18 - 22 - REGISTRATION IS OPEN! Save Your Spot
IIoT, Industrie 4.0

Ensure industrial control system networks reliability and security

Mark Immordino, a field product training engineer for WAGO Corp., shares insights on best practices for industrial control system networks.

By Kevin Parker October 16, 2021
Courtesy: Virtual Training Week from CFE Media and Technology and Wago Corp.

A seasoned and professional speaker, Mark Immordino, will in a session on the third day of CFE Media’s 2021 Fall Virtual Training Week, October 20, share his presentation on best practices for industrial control system networks. Immordino is a field product training engineer for Wago Corp.

As the presentation makes clear, when considering best practices for industrial control networks, there are many features to explore, regardless of whether the primary concern is network structure, access or security. It is not only industry standards that need to be explored, but also whether the plan is for a reliable, efficient and secure system solution.

In his session, Immordino will look at some of the keys to achieving these goals for an industrial control network, as well as outlining the following:

  • How data flows between information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT)
  • Types of network redundancy
  • Secure network connection options (firewall, VPN, authentication, etc.)
  • Optimization of network performance
  • Best practices for a secure network.

For Wago Corp., Immordino conducts seminars and training courses, as well as presenting YouTube videos and e-learning modules covering a broad range of WAGO products and applications, with a focus on automation, programming and system design. The training courses cover the implementation of Wago hardware and the use of either the CoDeSys 2.3 or e!COCKPIT programming platforms.

Immordino has been in the automation industry for over 23 years. Before joining Wago Corp., he worked for systems integrators designing control systems and machine safety systems for various factory automation applications.

Kevin Parker
Author Bio: Senior contributing editor, CFE Media
