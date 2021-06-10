Courtesy: University of Wisconsin-Madison

Learning Objectives Engineers play a major role in virtually every aspect of life.

Industry demand for engineers is outpacing the supply of graduates.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is looking to expand enrollment and upgrade facilities.

Many of Wisconsin’s most notable companies have grown from family businesses founded decades ago into multibillion-dollar companies with an international reach—and engineers drive the innovations that underlie their progress, global competitiveness and economic success.

“Engineers are a multiplier in the workforce,” said Todd Kelsey, CEO of Plexus, a global company specializing in highly complex design, manufacturing, supply chain and aftermarket services based in Neenah, Wisc. “They create things, and by creating things, they create jobs. Engineering is critical to make our economy grow.”

Beyond manufactured goods, engineers also play a major role in virtually every aspect of daily life. Engineers design transportation systems, buildings, water supplies, and energy infrastructure. Engineers enable all aspects of digital infrastructure, from smartphones to 5G wireless networks to the cloud—and create systems to keep data secure. In healthcare, engineers pioneer solutions for diagnosing and treating disease or improving the way in which patients receive care.

University of Wisconsin-Madison’s College of Engineering enrolls 4,500 undergraduate and 1,500 graduate students annually; each year, approximately 1,500 students earn engineering degrees.

Even with that, industry demand for engineers is outpacing the supply. “We can’t grow our company without continuing to innovate and develop new technologies, and we need more UW-Madison engineers coming in to help us do that,” said John Pfeifer, president and CEO of Oshkosh Corp.

As of April 2021, there were nearly 9,400 full-time engineering jobs posted in Handshake, UW-Madison’s online career management system, and Wisconsin occupational employment projections show a 7.77% increase in engineering jobs from 2018-2028.

Plexus is among those employers seeking to grow its engineering workforce, which in Wisconsin includes 350 engineers. “Over the last five years, we’ve hired well over 100 engineers,” Kelsey said.

Admission to the College of Engineering is extremely competitive, said Robertson. “Each year, some-7,000 talented students apply to UW-Madison with a desire to become engineering undergraduates,” he said. “Our college can admit only about 1,000. That capacity is limited by the space and the facilities we have available, as well as the number of faculty and staff we have to educate our students.”

With an ambitious plan to enroll 1,400 additional students each year—bringing the total annual number of engineering graduates to more than 2,000—Robertson said the UW-Madison College of Engineering needs to follow suit.

“We need to grow not only to meet student and employer demand, but also to remain attractive to them. If we want to continue to recruit the best talent—and that means at the faculty, staff and student level—we need facilities that are comparable to our peers,” he said.

Renee Meiller, director of communications, University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Chris Vavra, web content manager

Keywords: workforce development, STEM, engineering education

