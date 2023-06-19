Engineering Leaders Under 40 nominations open

The Engineering Leaders Under 40 program recognizes manufacturing professionals under the age of 40 who are making a significant contribution to their plant’s success, and to the control engineering and/or plant engineering professions.

To qualify for Engineering Leaders Under 40, nominees must be 40 years of age or younger as of September 1, 2023, and can be nominated by a supervisor, academic leader, peer, mentor, public relations professional, project leader, themselves or another person directly involved in their career progress.

Nominations close on June 30, 2023.

