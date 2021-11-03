Courtesy: Endress+Hauser

Endress+Hauser inaugurated its state-of-the-art Houston Campus in Pearland, Texas on October 26. The campus is located south of Houston in Pearland’s lower Kirby district. The company invested $34 million into the new, 112,000-sq.-ft. facility to strengthen customer support in the Gulf region.

The campus is designed with customers in mind and is equipped for training, repair and calibration services. Endress+Hauser support teams, including inside sales and application engineering teams, provide localized technical expertise for customers. The training services include a state-of-the-art process training unit (PTU) where customers can learn about Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) capabilities, Bluetooth-enabled devices and more (see Figure 1). The PTU has 200 Endress+Hauser devices and seven tanks set up for live training sessions; the Houston PTU is the largest training unit of its kind in the U.S.

The campus is also equipped to perform accredited instrument calibration across a variety of measuring principles including flow, level, temperature and pressure. The accredited calibrations can be performed in the Houston laboratory and at customer sites with a mobile calibration rig.

Design for sustainability

The campus was engineered with an emphasis on sustainability and regional Texas architecture. The building is a LEED “Silver” project as stipulated by the U.S. Green Building Council. This provided a framework for green building design, operation and performance that reflects the company’s value of sustainability. To reflect the regional Texas architecture, the designers emphasized responsiveness to the local climate, use of regionally authentic interior and exterior materials and attention to scale.

An integrated approach

The campus houses the Global Marketing and Applications group for SpectraSensors Gas Analysis business and Analytik Jena’s product lines for laboratory instrumentation. The facility contains office space for 125 employees, including Endress+Hauser’s sales and service provider, Vector Controls & Automation Group.