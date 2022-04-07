Image courtesy: Brett Sayles

Electronic system design (ESD) industry revenue increased 14.4% from $3,031.5 million in Q4 2020 to $3,468.2 million in Q4 2021, the ESD Alliance, a SEMI technology community, announced today in its latest Electronic Design Market Data (EDMD) report. The four-quarter moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four, rose 15.8%.

“The industry continued to report double-digit year-over-year revenue growth for Q4 2021 and ended 2021 with $13.2 billion total market revenue,” said Walden C. Rhines, Executive Sponsor of the SEMI Electronic Design Market Data report. “Product categories computer-aided engineering, printed circuit board and multi-chip module, semiconductor intellectual property and services recorded double-digit growth for the quarter. Geographically, the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC) all reported revenue growth.”

The companies tracked in the EDMD report employed 51,236 people globally in Q4 2021, a 5.7% increase over the Q4 2020 headcount of 48,478 and up 0.1% compared to Q3 2021.

The quarterly EDMD report contains detailed revenue information with the following category and geographic breakdowns.

Revenue by product and application category

Computer-aided engineering (CAE) revenue increased 11.2% to $1.06 billion. The four-quarter CAE moving average increased 12.2%.

IC physical design and verification revenue decreased 2% to $624.5 million. The four-quarter moving average for the category rose 7%.

Printed circuit board and multi-chip module (PCB and MCM) revenue increased 13.9% to $333.7 million. The four-quarter moving average for PCB and MCM rose 15.1%.

Semiconductor intellectual property (SIP) revenue jumped 24.8% to $1,31 billion. The four-quarter SIP moving average grew 23.9%.

Services revenue increased 43.1% to $131.1 million. The four-quarter Services moving average increased 19%.

Revenue by Region – Year-Over-Year Change

The Americas, the largest reporting region by revenue, procured $1,57 billion of electronic system design products and services in Q4 2021, a 21% increase. The four-quarter moving average for the Americas rose 17.2%.

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) procured $482.5 million of electronic system design products and services in Q4 2021, a 5.5% increase. The four-quarter moving average for EMEA grew 12.6%.

Japan’s procurement of electronic system design products and services decreased 2.4% to $222.8 million. The four-quarter moving average for Japan rose 1%.

Asia Pacific (APAC) procured $1,18 billion of electronic system design products and services in Q4 2021, a 13.8% increase. The four-quarter moving average for APAC increased 18.9%.

– Edited from a SEMI press release by CFE Media and Technology. SEMI is a CFE Media and Technology content partner.

