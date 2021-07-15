Courtesy: EASA

The Electrical Apparatus Service Association (EASA) announces new international officers for the 2021-2022 administrative year. As of June 29, 2021, the new officers are:

Chairman of the Board : Tim Bieber of D-Electric, Inc. in Quakertown, Penn.

: Tim Bieber of D-Electric, Inc. in Quakertown, Penn. Vice-Chairman : Sid Seymour of Seymour-Smith Electric Motor & Pump Service in Burlington, Ontario, Canada

: Sid Seymour of Seymour-Smith Electric Motor & Pump Service in Burlington, Ontario, Canada Secretary/Treasurer: Sean McNamara of Komatsu in Rutherford, New South Wales, Australia.

Bieber has more than 20 years of experience in the electrical apparatus industry. He has been active in EASA’s Quaker City Chapter and was Director of EASA Region 1. He has served on numerous EASA international committees, including the Technical Education, Marketing & Industry Awareness and Technical Services committees.

Serving on the Executive Committee with the above officers are Immediate Past Chairman Jerry Gray of Sloan Electromechanical Service & Sales in San Diego; Barry Bullard of EMI Power & Automation, Inc. in Decatur, Ala., and Paul Rossiter of Energy Management Corp. in Salt Lake City.

