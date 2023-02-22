Data-as-a-service benefits for manufacturers

Data-as-a-service (DaaS) can be a boon for manufacturers looking to adopt a digital-first strategy, according to an upcoming Plant Engineering March 2 webcast that will be archived for a year.

Webcast presenter Kerrie Jordan VP of product management for Epicor, explains that manufacturers face many challenges today such as increased costs, worker shortages and supply chain issues. These challenges, Jordan argues, can be offset by going digital and adopting a data-first strategy. This gives them access to data that isn’t automatically available and give them the insights needed for the future and make them more resilient and flexible.

Five benefits to a data-first approach

Jordan outlines five benefits to adopting a data-first approach and will explain the far-reaching effects it can have.

The workforce is empowered. Jordan says a data-first strategy can help companies plan better and make workers more efficient and productive. Time to value is quicker. Companies can use data to streamline processes and correct systems that don’t work or aren’t reaching their full potential. Improved customer experience and loyalty. A data-first ecosystem can help companies work more closely with suppliers and develop better relationships. Reduced costs and greater profits. Implementing a digital twin and other automated systems can help companies improve where it’s most needed. Better sustainability management and monitoring. Jordan argued that collecting and leveraging data can help companies track sustainability and contribute to environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.

Jordan will provide specific examples for each of these steps and help viewers gain deeper insights as well as a Q&A session at the end of the webcast.

