The primary goals of IT are Confidentiality, Integrity and Availability; the CIA Triad. As part of their role, they also make it possible for users to access the network from any location that they’re working from using whatever computing device they have access to. The goal is to make it as easy to work from an airport, hotel room or coffee shop as it is to work in the office itself. Technology is updated and replaced often. Service packs are loaded, new software releases are loaded, and bugs are fixed.