Cutting tool orders decline in November

Business of Engineering

Courtesy: Association for Manufacturing Technology (AMT)

November 2020 U.S. cutting tool consumption totaled $151.3 million according to the U.S. Cutting Tool Institute (USCTI) and the Association For Manufacturing Technology (AMT). This total was down 9.9% from October’s $167.9 million and down 20% when compared with the $189.1 million reported for November 2019. With a year-to-date total of $1.7 billion, 2020 is down 22.7% when compared with November 2019.

These numbers and all data in this report are based on the totals reported by the companies participating in the CTMR program. The totals here represent the majority of the U.S. market for cutting tools.

According to Brad Lawton, chairman of AMT’s Cutting Tool Product Group, said in a press release, “As we know the cutting tool industry is dependent on the health of the nation’s manufacturing economy, and we see recovery is in process. The industry numbers reflect the usual year end fluctuations, but in general there is optimism for continued recovery.”

“The year-over-year numbers reflect what we are seeing in our business and hearing from the metalworking industry in general. We see the effects of the pandemic again in this month’s report, but there is some improvement over the lows of last summer. In general, orders for consumable products for ongoing production are faring better than new capital equipment but low interest rates, relatively easy access to capital and another round of PPP for small companies under 300 employees, might help speed up this recovery for 2021,” commented Chris Kaiser, Executive Advisor at Big Kaiser.