More than 20 parts are available via 3D printing, Cummins said.

After-market customers benefit from cost and cycle times.

By finalizing its first production part using a new, high-precision 3D metal printing technology called binder jet Cummins Inc. said it achieved a “it a significant milestone in the company’s additive manufacturing and Industry 4.0 journey.”

The lance tip adapter, a critical emissions component in Cummins engines, atomizes and injects diesel exhaust fluid into the engine exhaust stream to reduce the amount of nitrogen oxides (NOx) emitted from Cummins’ engine systems. Producing this part through additive manufacturing provides several additional benefits, including a lighter-weight design, improved geometry for fluid and air flow, and the elimination of the added complexity of cross-drillings. The company hopes to have final approval of the part and to start official production later this year.

More additive manufacturing, lower costs, higher speeds

“This is incredibly exciting, as it signifies yet another significant milestone in our 3D and additive manufacturing roadmap,” said Tim Millwood, vice president of global manufacturing at Cummins. “We’re on the cusp of being able to leverage a broad range of additive technologies to print the parts we need, using the right technology and at lower costs and increased speeds.” Cummins and GE Additive are partnering to develop third-generation binder jet technology, which will support an industrialized solution with even higher throughput, improved quality and lower cost.

The cost and cycle times of additive manufacturing machines make them well-suited for producing parts for Cummins’ aftermarket customers and those needed in low volumes, the company said. Since selling the first metal 3D-printed part in 2019, Cummins has approved 20 part numbers and shipped nearly 350 parts using additive technologies.

