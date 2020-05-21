COVID-19’s impact on wastewater treatment facilities

Process Safety

The wastewater treatment facility is critical to the efficient functioning of any city or town. We conducted an informal survey about how clients were being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maintenance

Proactive and reactive maintenance: Many of our clients are delaying proactive maintenance and only performing reactive maintenance until the pandemic passes. These clients have acknowledged it could lead to longer term maintenance issues or equipment replacement and budget issues.

Operations

Chemical deliveries : Most chemicals are still being delivered according to schedule. However, some clients have experienced a delay in receiving dry polymers.

Personnel and safety effects

Workforce : This field typically requires staff to work in close proximity to one another. To address staff concerns regarding this, our clients have had regular staff meetings to chat and discuss staff concerns, stepped in to clarify rumors, isolated staff to different rooms of their facilities, rotated plant staff shifts to minimize interactions, had non-essential staff work from home, and increased disinfection and cleaning frequency of common spaces.

Public health

BioBot: A significant number of our clients are working with their local health departments and BioBot, which is a company that measures COVID-19 ribonucleic acid (RNA) in wastewater influent and relates the results back to a projected number of COVID-19 infections in the community. Our clients that have utilized this received results indicating approximately 10 times more infections than have been reported by the local health department. This information could be useful tool for communities to track the extent of an infection or a coming outbreak.

While many industries and public health entities are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, none are alone. We have clients across markets and regions that are learning how to address the current situation, while also maintaining operations and working hard to keep their staff safe.

