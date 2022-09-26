Choosing the best flooring materials for food and beverage processing areas

Courtesy: Stellar

Selecting the appropriate flooring materials for each area is an important and nuanced operational and budgetary decision.

Chemical-resistant, resinous, floor coating and concrete are the most common flooring systems.

The flooring systems in food and beverage processing areas are an essential component of the facility’s daily operation. Whether you’re evaluating flooring in a food production, storage or welfare space, the floor’s cleanability, resilience, durability and surface characteristics are integral to the space’s sanitation and safety.

Selecting the appropriate flooring system for each area is an important and nuanced operational and budgetary decision, especially in a highly regulated industry like food processing. The decision requires careful consideration in the earliest stages of the design and construction process.

Selecting an appropriate flooring system

Your facility’s floors must be able to endure a variety of spills and chemical washdowns, the weight and vibration of heavy equipment, fluctuating temperatures and foot traffic, depending on the application.

Aside from required performance, process area floors, should be non-porous, and be crack-, erosion- and water-resistant, and may require antimicrobial properties to comply with FDA and USDA regulations.

When it comes to flooring materials, there are countless choices to select from, but they are not one-size-fits-all. Your facility’s specific needs and requirements must be taken into consideration.

As you begin to weigh your options, consider these four flooring systems commonly found throughout food plants.

1. Chemical-resistant brick and tile flooring materials

Food plant owners can choose to install specialty masonry bricks or ceramic tiles with specialized mortars, grouts and setting beds in their processing areas. Chemical-resistant or industrial brick (commonly referred to as “dairy brick”) are designed to resist corrosive conditions and high-impact areas, such as vibration from heavy equipment.

Pros

Available in varying degrees of resistance to a variety of chemicals, high temperatures, impact, absorption and thermal shock

Different levels of protection within a space can be readily achieved

Long service life

Available in a variety of surface textures

Aesthetically pleasing appearance

Repairs can be readily isolated and performed.

Cons

Higher price tag compared to other flooring systems

Labor intensive installation requiring specially trained installers

Often requires proprietary products and installation techniques

High number of joints.

2. Resinous flooring materials

Resinous flooring systems offer plentiful options that meet the unique needs of food and beverage processing. Seamless, monolithic resinous flooring systems are applied as slurries or troweled mortars.

Pros

Seamless integral bases can be incorporated

Proprietary systems can be formulated to resist a variety of chemicals, wash down, high temperatures, impact, absorption and thermal shock

System thickness varies according to requirements, usually greater than 1/8 inches

Resinous patching and fill materials can be used to build up, patch or create slopes

The surface can be finished and textured to achieve the desired balance of cleanability and slip resistance in the space

Different levels of protection within a space can be readily achieved while maintaining a seamless appearance

Aesthetically pleasing appearance.

Cons

Proprietary systems and products require specially trained installers and technicians for repairs

Extensive surface preparation is required, including heavily texturing the concrete slab.

3. Floor coating

Food manufacturers in search of a durable and economic option can choose to install a fluid-applied coating over a finished structural concrete slab. To maximize the flooring’s lifespan, it’s crucial to ensure the slab is properly cured and prepared before the coating is applied.

Pros

Coating formulations vary and are selected to address a space’s requirements, including sanitation level, chemical resistance, resilience and durability. Coating thicknesses are usually measured in mils and vary according to requirements.

Depending on products and conditions, this flooring can be recoated.

Repairs can be readily isolated and performed.

Cons

Limited term protection

May not be suitable for heavy wash down areas

May not be suitable for high traffic areas.

4. Bare concrete

It is possible to finish and texture a structural concrete slab to suit required conditions in different food processing areas. This type of system is normally sealed for dust control and consolidators may be used in new slabs.

Pros

Least expensive approach

Requires no specialized installers

Accelerates construction since no additional preparation is required.

Cons

Tends to be absorptive, offering little protection to slab reinforcement

Any damage or erosion that occurs will directly affect the structural floor, rather than to a protective covering, which can be difficult to repair

May not be suitable for ready-to-eat areas.

Pro tip: Consult someone with food industry knowledge

Hygiene and sanitation are paramount in the food and beverage industry, regardless of the kind of facility you run. Factors impacting cleanliness, durability and longevity are considerations in each area of your facility, which can be a delicate balancing act.

When selecting a new flooring system or replacing an existing one, you should always consult with a professional who can help you consider your project in its entirety, including drainage, maintenance, workplace and food safety, and USDA and FDA requirements.

