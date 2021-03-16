Energy, Power

Courtesy: GlobalData

Asia is expected to lead the global capacity additions among the regions and its chlorine capacity is expected to increase from 54.59 million tons per annum (mtpa) in 2020 to 58.03 mtpa in 2025 at an average annual growth rate (AAGR) of 1.2 %. Within Asia, China will account for more than half of the region’s capacity additions with the country likely to lead the global chlorine capacity addition, said GlobalData.

GlobalData’s report, ‘ Global Chlorine Industry Outlook to 2025 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants’, reveals that chlorine capacity is poised to see considerable growth by 2025, potentially increasing from 89.60 mtpa in 2020 to 94.23 mtpa in 2025, registering a total growth of 5%.

Amareswari Kanaparthi, oil and gas analyst at GlobalData, said: “China is set to lead the capacity additions in the region with a capacity of 2.01 mtpa by 2025. Majority of the additions will be from a planned project Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Company Baicheng Chlorine Plant with a capacity of 0.71 mtpa by 2025.”

India is the second highest country in terms of capacity additions with a capacity of 0.98 mtpa by 2025. The United States will be the third highest country in terms of capacity additions where the entire capacity additions will be from a planned project Shintech Plaquemine Chlorine Plant 2 with capacity of 0.59 mtpa, by 2025.