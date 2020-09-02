CFE Media and Technology Announces Virtual Training Week for Engineers

Events and Awards

Courtesy: CFE Media and Technology

CFE Media and Technology (CFE) is excited to announce the Virtual Training Week for Engineers during the week of Oct. 5, 2020. As a market leader in continuing education for engineers, CFE Media and Technology will bring together industry leaders, technical experts and market research firms to provide its audience of engineers with a unique continuing education opportunity.

In preparation for CFE’s first-ever virtual training week, CFE hosted Aug. 19, 2020, its first Virtual Training Day for Engineers, with a focus topic of Motors and Drives Efficiency. The day was designed to give engineers the chance to earn continuing education credits in response to many of the industry event cancellations taking place. CFE’s Virtual Training Day featured four presentations, which included sessions provided by industry experts such as Thomas Bishop, PE, senior technical support specialist at EASA, and Kenneth Lovorn, PE, principal and owner, Lovorn Engineering Associates. Both presentations, respectively titled “What to Know When Repairing Electric Motors” and “How to Specify Motors for More Efficient HVAC Systems,” were followed by live Q&A sessions with presenters. In addition, two more courses titled “Introduction to Motors and Drives” and “How to design hospital, health care facility HVAC systems” were offered to attendees as elective education.

“We the saw the opportunity to bring a solution to the market that simultaneously educates our engineering audience and provides our manufacturing customers with a platform to train engineers about their solutions capabilities,” said Patrick Lynch, vice president of technology and services at CFE Media and Technology. “We had a feeling that the engineers were in need of continuing education credits due to event and show cancellations, but even we were surprised at the level of interest for this Virtual Training Day. We’re looking forward to producing a first-class event in October!”

CFE Media and Technology found the need for continuing education has increased significantly due to the ever-growing number of event cancellations. When asked in a proprietary CFE Media and Technology survey regarding interest in attending an online event like Virtual Training Week, engineers answered with an overwhelmingly positive response. Ninety-four percent of respondents said they were “very or somewhat interested” in attending after 70% of engineers acknowledged that they are “significantly or moderately behind pace” for continuing education requirements for the year. Additionally, 74% of engineers answered that they are willing to stay for two hours or more for an event where they accumulate education credits.

Seventy-seven percent rated “End Users/Engineers” as the highest value for educational presenting speakers during such an event.

The research results proved true when CFE’s Virtual Training Day acquired more than 530 registered attendees in only two weeks.

“Great course, great presentation, great format!” Wrote one attendee of his experience at Virtual Training Day.

Another attendee commented, “I thought it was very informative and very well instructed.”

Now, CFE Media and Technology is expanding its virtual training to an entire week of continuing education and training. Virtual Training Week will take place Oct. 5 to 9, 2020, with topics such as Digital Transformation, Integrating Smart Building Technologies, Predictive and Preventive Maintenance, Electrical Safety and Standby Power and Motors, Drives and Control Systems.

In addition to the growing list of sponsors, CFE Media and Technology is proud to announce the speaker partnerships that have been established with organizations such as the Control System Integrator Association (CSIA), ARC Advisory Group, Electrical Apparatus Service Association (EASA) and Interact Analysis, which is an international provider of market research for the intelligent automation sector.

CFE Media and Technology is committed to providing high-quality and relative content to engineers to further their education and looks forward to doing so with Virtual Training Week.