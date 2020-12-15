Case study: Commissioning the Sakaka solar plant

Commissioning

The 340 MW Sakaka photovoltaic independent power plant (IPP) project is the first utility-scale renewable energy project to be developed in Saudi Arabia under the landmark National Renewable Energy Program executed by the Renewable Energy Project Development Office (REPDO). The solar farm is expected to generate enough clean energy to power 75,000 households with green power, while offsetting more than 430,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year.

The plant, located at Al Jouf, covers an area of 6 sq km, which is the equivalent of 1,000 soccer fields. The Sakaka IPP will harness solar energy by using photovoltaic (PV) technology to generate electricity at a world record-breaking tariff of U.S. Cents 2.3417/kWh. The Sakaka Solar Energy Company (SSEC), which is a joint venture between the Saudi Arabia-based ACWA Power (70%) and Al Gihaz (30%), the owner and developer of the project, was specified to meet the High Commission of Industrial Security (HCIS) requirements with a Class-3 classification.

Project scope

L&T Electrical & Automation was awarded the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the industrial security integrated systems package. The project scope included engineering, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of following systems:

Integrated security system (ISS): Unified software platform for security systems management

Unified software platform for security systems management Closed-circuit TV (CCTV) system : Including fixed, dome, pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) and thermal cameras, automatic license plate recognition system and poles

: Including fixed, dome, pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) and thermal cameras, automatic license plate recognition system and poles Access control system: Including access controllers, card readers, identity management system (IDMS), telephony, sounder/beacons and intercom

Including access controllers, card readers, identity management system (IDMS), telephony, sounder/beacons and intercom Physical security system: Including bollards, turnstiles, arm barriers, road blocker, motorized gates and traffic lights (see Figure 1)

Including bollards, turnstiles, arm barriers, road blocker, motorized gates and traffic lights (see Figure 1) Personal search system: Including an explosive detector, metal detector, X-Ray detector and walk-through metal detector units

Including an explosive detector, metal detector, X-Ray detector and walk-through metal detector units Security control system : Including local area network (LAN) and intercom cabinets, network management system, switches, video management system, video wall and workstations (see Figure 2)

: Including local area network (LAN) and intercom cabinets, network management system, switches, video management system, video wall and workstations (see Figure 2) Security lighting system: Including uninterruptible power supply (UPS), diesel generator, power boards, lighting fixtures, consoles and remote-control panels.

All security systems had to be integrated into a common environment called the integrated security system (ISS) at the control room. The ISS should have the ability to present security personnel with a single interface and user environment for all installed security systems. This allows security personnel to manage the systems from this environment regardless of the physical system distribution on different platforms.

System architecture

Figure 3 shows a high-level representation of the system architecture. In accordance with the approved philosophy, there are three main servers (all redundant) each for the CCTV system, the access control system and the automatic license plate recognition system. Then, a pair of redundant servers for ISS and a single PC-based server are installed for the Intercom and IDMS. In addition, there are four workstations for ISS.

In accordance with the philosophy, all the field devices were to be configured in their respective servers as well as the ISS. The integration was to be arranged so the data from the field devices would communicate with their respective servers, which would provide the information to the ISS servers. And the ISS system will show the information for all the devices in real time on a single platform with the provision to operate the devices.

Implementation challenges during COVID-19

We installed a demo setup using the project hardware test kits at our Dubai Integration Center and conducted a proof of concept to our customer for approval with an integrated facility acceptance test (FAT). There was a local team assigned onsite for performing the installation and commissioning of different systems and an engineer from our development team would travel to the site in Saudi Arabia for the commissioning and site acceptance test (SAT) process.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic wave swept across the world in March 2020. Travel was not possible, and as a result, the chances of timely execution of the project looked very bleak. Delaying the execution was not feasible as it would have incurred huge losses for the end user.

Coordinated effort to overcome COVID-19 challenges

We acted quickly to extend the site systems using remote connectivity with precautionary safe network measures in place including changing passwords daily and the concerned development engineer would go about commissioning the ISS system remotely by accessing only selected systems in a well-planned manner.

The demo setup in our Dubai office was used to troubleshoot equipment and test integration requirements by simulating the site conditions. Constant feedback was required from the team onsite during testing.

There was the challenge of different time zones as the site was in Saudi Arabia, our development team was distributed between United Arab Emirates and India and the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) team was stationed in People’s Republic of China. Apart from ISS-related challenges, the teams had to face several administrative and logistics issues at their locations due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. As a result, they planned the daily work for the reduced number of operational hours onsite specified by the local authorities.

Successful inspection

The SAT process required remote collaboration and countless conference calls, and video recordings of tests were maintained as part of the SAT report (see Figure 4).

With careful team coordination, along with the support of the end user and after three months of hard work, the site was finally ready for inspection and approval. The inspection was successfully carried out on June 10, 2020, in the presence of the ministry (High Commission for Industrial Security) team and the end user representatives. Operation training was imparted to the site operators and were made aware of all the features and guided to avoid any mishandling.

As of now, the Sakaka solar plant is running with all our systems successfully commissioned.

Final thoughts

Change is inevitable in life. We chose to cooperate with it, adapt to it and learn how to benefit from it. When you embrace change, you will begin to see it as an opportunity for growth.

There were many challenges from the onset of this project. The COVID-19 pandemic disturbed the entire workflow and process, but the focus was on the end result and we kept an open mind that enabled us to learn new methods of completing the original plan.

