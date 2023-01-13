Automation testing market to more than triple its growth over next decade

Courtesy: CFE Media and Technology

Automation testing insights

The automation testing market is expected to reach almost $100 billion by 2032 thanks to increase usage of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled technologies.

These technologies will improve the automation process for software testing environments and help create new and better insights for people.

The automation testing market is expected to reach $93.6 billion by 2032, which is up from $24.7 billion in 2022, expanding at a high CAGR of 14.3%. Growth in the demand for automation of the testing process and solutions for seamless customer experience and rising usage of AI-enabled cutting-edge technologies for software testing environments are expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

The major factor that is expected to propel the growth of the automation testing market during the forecast period includes the rapid adoption of advanced technologies. Other major factors such as the growth in the demand for automation of the testing process and solutions for seamless customer experience and rising usage of AI-enabled cutting-edge technologies for software testing environments are expected to propel the market growth over the analysis period.

In addition, the integration of machine learning and artificial intelligence in the cloud-based automation testing tools is easing tool usage significantly, which is also set to assist the market growth.

Key automation testing market takeaways

Global automation testing market to be valued at $24.7 billion by the end of 2022

The US to account for the highest value share of $32.5 billion of global market demand for automation testing market in 2032

From 2015 to 2021, automation-testing demand expanded at a CAGR of 23.8%

By Component, the testing type category constitutes the bulk of the automation testing market with a CAGR of 13.9%.

Automation testing competitive landscape

Players in the global automation testing market focus on expanding their global reach through various strategies, such as; partnerships, collaborations, and partnerships. The players are also making a significant investment in R&D to add innovations to their products, which would help them in strengthening their position in the global market. Some of the recent developments among the key players are:

In July 2021, Sauce Labs acquired Backtrace, which is well known for offering error-monitoring solutions.

In May 2021, SmartBear started a strategic partnership with QBS Software. The main aim of this partnership is to increase the efficient delivery of enterprise software solutions to more than 240,000 organizations throughout the EMEA region

In March 2021, Tricentis acquired Neotys, which is a performance testing company. This NeoLoad will be added to the Tricentis portfolio, giving customers an enterprise-grade performance testing solution.

In October 2021, Tricentis launched Tricentis Tosca, powered by Vision AI, an advanced AI-based test design and automation technology that allows organizations to address the needs of the increasing popularity of cloud-native and enterprise application platforms.

