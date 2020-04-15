Associations unite for COVID-19 recovery

In addition, the two groups are working on content development and coordination where ASIS will lead a team composed of representatives from SIA and ASIS learning, editorial, marketing and industry relations departments.

The primary responsibility of this team is to develop and implement a coordinated approach to be a clearinghouse for information on COVID-19 and related knowledge and learning. Providing members support in aspects such as health, well-being, business continuity and communications, this outreach will include virtual learning opportunities, so members can participate on their own schedules.

In addition to these two primary objectives, other goals related to this partnership will include developing targeted collaborations with academia and aligned health care associations and evaluating the needs of small and medium-sized business members.

“This collaboration between ASIS and SIA is a perfect example of putting the industry first to help suppliers and practitioners navigate through uncertain and unsettling times,” said Don Erickson, chief executive at SIA. “Together we can help our members respond today to the far-reaching impact of COVID-19 and guide them with information and education that prepares our industry for a renewed future.”

“This partnership marks the security industry’s top associations coming together in an unprecedented way,” said Peter O’Neil, chief executive at ASIS International. “The COVID-19 crisis has provided a unique opportunity for us to create a paradigm shift to address the growing needs of security professionals both here in the U.S. and across the globe. Our partnership reinforces the message that the security industry is stronger when it comes together.”

