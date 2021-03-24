Courtesy: STLE

The STLE Virtual Annual Meeting & Exhibition — the lubrication industry’s most respected event for technical information, professional development and international networking opportunities — will be held May 17-20, 2021.

The four-day event will be hosted entirely online, leveraging a user-friendly, virtual platform that will safely provide attendees with a full conference experience — including daily keynote and plenary talks, live Q&A opportunities with academic and industry leaders, nearly 300 technical presentations, posters, virtual exhibits and a plethora of networking time with lubricant industry professionals.

“STLE’s Virtual Meeting & Exhibition offers participants a valuable and cost-effective online experience that fits today’s economic and health concerns,” said Edward P. Salek, CAE, STLE executive director in a press release. “The event will also allow us to resume celebratory activities surrounding STLE‘s 75th anniversary, which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

During the meeting and exhibition, many key areas at the forefront of tribological science will be addressed. All sessions and presentations will be recorded and archived on-demand, so registered attendees can watch them up to 90 days post-event. This year’s program features eight keynote and plenary presentations on timely topics and trends:

Monday, May 17 – Keynote Session

“How Tribology Benefits Technology and Society” — presented by Said Jahanmir, Ph.D., assistant director for Federal Partnerships, The National Institute of Standards Technology (NIST) Office of Advanced Manufacturing

— presented by Said Jahanmir, Ph.D., assistant director for Federal Partnerships, The National Institute of Standards Technology (NIST) Office of Advanced Manufacturing “Inflection Point: A New Paradigm for Tribology Education” — presented by Mike Lovell, Ph.D., president, Marquette University

“Advancing Tribology – How Will We Tackle the Next 75 Years?” — presented by Kathy Wahl, Ph.D., head of the Molecular Interfaces and Tribology Section, Naval Research Laboratory

Tuesday, May 18 – Keynote Session

“Recent Additive Manufacturing Advancements at Boeing” — presented by Melissa Orme, Ph.D., vice president, Boeing Additive Manufacturing

Wednesday, May 19

“Implant Materials in Arthroplasty” — presented by Amit Parikh, Ph.D., research manager, Smith & Nephew, Inc. (morning keynote session)

Amit Parikh, Ph.D., research manager, Smith & Nephew, Inc. (morning keynote session) “Hit the Right Notes with your Technical Presentation” — presented by Jack Zakarian, Ph.D., consultant, JAZTech Consulting LLC (afternoon plenary session)

Thursday, May 20