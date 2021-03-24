Lubrication

Annual lubrication meeting and exhibition going virtual

STLE's virtual annual meeting and exhibition will focus on many key topics for tribologists and lubrication experts.

By Society of Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers (STLE) March 24, 2021
The STLE Virtual Annual Meeting & Exhibition — the lubrication industry’s most respected event for technical information, professional development and international networking opportunities — will be held May 17-20, 2021.

The four-day event will be hosted entirely online, leveraging a user-friendly, virtual platform that will safely provide attendees with a full conference experience — including daily keynote and plenary talks, live Q&A opportunities with academic and industry leaders, nearly 300 technical presentations, posters, virtual exhibits and a plethora of networking time with lubricant industry professionals.

“STLE’s Virtual Meeting & Exhibition offers participants a valuable and cost-effective online experience that fits today’s economic and health concerns,” said Edward P. Salek, CAE, STLE executive director in a press release. “The event will also allow us to resume celebratory activities surrounding STLE‘s 75th anniversary, which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

During the meeting and exhibition, many key areas at the forefront of tribological science will be addressed. All sessions and presentations will be recorded and archived on-demand, so registered attendees can watch them up to 90 days post-event. This year’s program features eight keynote and plenary presentations on timely topics and trends: 

Monday, May 17 – Keynote Session 

  • “How Tribology Benefits Technology and Society” — presented by Said Jahanmir, Ph.D., assistant director for Federal Partnerships, The National Institute of Standards Technology (NIST) Office of Advanced Manufacturing
  • “Inflection Point: A New Paradigm for Tribology Education” — presented by Mike Lovell, Ph.D., president, Marquette University
  • “Advancing Tribology – How Will We Tackle the Next 75 Years?” — presented by Kathy Wahl, Ph.D., head of the Molecular Interfaces and Tribology Section, Naval Research Laboratory

Tuesday, May 18 – Keynote Session 

  • “Recent Additive Manufacturing Advancements at Boeing” — presented by Melissa Orme, Ph.D., vice president, Boeing Additive Manufacturing 

Wednesday, May 19  

  • “Implant Materials in Arthroplasty” — presented by Amit Parikh, Ph.D., research manager, Smith & Nephew, Inc. (morning keynote session) 
  • “Hit the Right Notes with your Technical Presentation” — presented by Jack Zakarian, Ph.D., consultant, JAZTech Consulting LLC (afternoon plenary session)

Thursday, May 20  

  • “Tribology, Surface Science and Additive Manufacturing: Opportunities for a Symbiotic Relationship” — presented by Christopher B. Williams, Ph.D., professor of Mechanical Engineering, Virginia Tech (morning keynote session)
  • “Engine Icing Certification: Past, Present and Future” — presented by Jim MacLeod, Ph.D., group Leader, National Research Council Canada (afternoon plenary session) 
