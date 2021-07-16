Courtesy: CFE Media and Technology

As businesses across the country continue to invest during the post-pandemic recovery, annual equipment and software investment growth of 13.3% is forecast for 2021. Annual U.S. GDP growth for 2021 is forecast at 6.1%, according to the Q3 update to the 2021 Equipment Leasing & Finance U.S. Economic Outlook released today by the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation.

Scott Thacker, foundation chair and CEO of Ivory Consulting Corporation, said in a press release, “The Q3 update indicates that America is now opening for business quickly. The evidence illustrated in the Outlook points to a booming economy for the second half of the year as long as the pandemic remains in check, and despite several potential headwinds which must be monitored carefully. In the shorter term, strong growth for both the economy and the equipment finance industry are expected to be realized this summer.”

Highlights from the Q3 update to the 2021 Outlook include: