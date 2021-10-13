Courtesy: CFE Media and Technology Virtual Training Week, Wood

Learning Objectives Review artificial intelligence techniques and their application to control and maintenance.

Examine case studies of application of artificial intelligence in control and smart maintenance.

See a demonstration of a machine teaching approach combined with process simulation to build AI-base controllers.

As control systems evolve, they have added artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to deliver higher productivity and smarter maintenance, according to Prabu Parthasarathy, vice president- Intelligent Operations, Wood, and instructor for an Oct. 21 Virtual Training Week course from CFE Media and Technology. The course, archived for a year, “How Control Systems and AI Add Productivity and Make Maintenance Smarter” offers a professional development hour. It’s archived for a year.

Machine learning, simulation models, smarter maintenance

Parthasarathy explains, “Recent advances in machine learning and deep learning techniques allow us to build smart systems that leverage knowledge from operating data and simulation models at rapid pace. These solutions help deliver higher productivity and smarter maintenance solutions. AI has practical applications to controls and maintenance. Machine teaching and process simulation can help solve industry problems,” as his software demonstration in the course shows.

While the demonstration applies to the oil and gas industry, Parthasarathy said industrial AI has wide applications to improve controls and maintenance capabilities in other industries.

In the course, Parthasarathy begins by explaining how deep learning is a subset of machine learning (ML), which is a subset of AI. He also explains AI and then gives examples of how AI is being applied to maintenance applications.

A question-and-answer session provides additional information about AI, controls and maintenance.

Mark T. Hoske is content manager, Control Engineering, CFE Media and Technology, mhoske@cfemedia.com.

