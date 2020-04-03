Get the latest updates on the Coronavirus impact on engineers.Click Here
Discrete Manufacturing

3D-printed diffuser designed to help hospitals treat COVID-19 patients

Texas A&M University has delivered 200 3D-printed diffusers for metered dose inhalers (MDI) to a Houston hospital to help with the demand for medical supplies brought on by the increasing number of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases.
By Steve Kuhlmann April 3, 2020
Courtesy: Justin Baetge/Texas A&M Engineering

Steve Kuhlmann
Author Bio: Steve Kuhlmann, Texas A&M University