3D-printed diffuser designed to help hospitals treat COVID-19 patients

Texas A&M University, through its Engineering Medicine (EnMed) partnership with Houston Methodist Hospital, has delivered 200 3D-printed diffusers for metered dose inhalers (MDI) to the hospital and is ready to produce more if needed. This is part of the university’s effort to help the health care system keep up with the demand for medical supplies brought on by the increasing number of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases.

“The spacer, or diffuser, that we created will allow the doctors to use metered dose inhalers to treat diagnosed and suspected COVID-19 patients who are not yet in need of ventilator therapy, without using nebulizers that may aerosolize the virus,” said Dr. Michael A. Moreno, who is leading the project. He is an assistant professor in the J. Mike Walker ‘66 Department of Mechanical Engineering and director of innovation for Engineering Medicine.

“And this is important because if this early stage intervention is effective, then it is possible that these patients may recover before reaching that critical point where ventilator therapy is required.”

Moreno said the hospital was facing a critical shortage after being unable to find the diffusers from its normal suppliers. He said one of the most powerful aspects of the project is it came from direct communication with doctors who, at the forefront of this crisis, are identifying emerging unanticipated needs.

“In some cases, the solutions are not that complicated, but you have to know that the problems exist,” Moreno said. “And the only way you’re going to know that as an engineer is if you have an open line of communication with the doctors.”

While ventilators are reserved for patients experiencing severe symptoms, respiratory inhalers are a part of the early treatment plan for most hospitalized patients exhibiting signs of COVID-19 infection.