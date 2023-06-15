2023 Lubrication Guide released

Courtesy: Klüber Lubrication/STLE

The 2023 Plant Engineering Lubrication Guide, sponsored by Lubriplate and prepared in partnership with the Society for Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers (STLE), offers a snapshot at some of these innovations for oils and greases that help keep manufacturing plants humming along. The guide also is designed to provide manufacturers with an understanding of all of the market options available.

The continuing partnership between the manufacturers and the lubrication suppliers – and working in consort with organizations such as STLE, which provide the technical research and in-depth analysis of industrial needs – keeps these issues at the forefront of any preventive maintenance programs. As sensors become more attuned to the issues of gear-based systems, this data will also better inform the plant maintenance team to potential issues before they become a productivity or safety issue. We thank all of our partners on this year’s Lubrication Guide, including the companies that submitted their materials for consideration, and we hope our readers find the content useful. Click here to download the 2023 Lubrication Guide

