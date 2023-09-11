2023 Engineering Leader under 40: Megan McIntosh, 29

Courtesy: CFE Media

Megan McIntosh, 29

Controls Engineer

Hargrove Controls & Automation

Mobile, Alabama

Megan has led several small projects at Hargrove Controls & Automation and has played a highly technical role in larger projects. She is versed in Rockwell and Emerson DeltaV in continuous and batch control applications. She is committed to Hargrove and is successful in her assigned tasks. Clients praise Megan’s attitude and knowledge, requesting her by name on projects. She takes part in extracurricular activities in her community and the organization, and she’s an active leader as a mentor to high school students and co-ops. She has twice been awarded Teammate of the Quarter at Hargrove.

Fun fact: Megan loves to spend free time fishing in Mobile Bay and Baldwin County and has recently learned to clean and cook the fish she caught.

Original content can be found at Control Engineering.

Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this content? You should consider contributing to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.