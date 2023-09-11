2023 Engineering Leader Under 40: Matthew Bailey, 38

Matthew Bailey, 38

Controls Engineer

Hargrove Controls & Automation

Mobile, Alabama

As a talented and well-respected engineer, Matthew is an integral part of the Hargrove Controls & Automation team who can take on any project, small to highly complex, and ensure successful completion. He is motivated, driven and has diverse engineering experience in system integration of multiple control system platforms. He works hard, guiding teammates to a successful outcome. For clients, Matthew identifies cost and time savings. He maintains the highest ethical standards while understanding and meeting client needs. He is viewed as a leader by peers, mentors junior teammates and continually seeks ways to engage, develop and grow his team.

Fun fact: Matthew comes from nine generations of ship captains and collects antique seafaring equipment.

