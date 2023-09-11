2023 Engineering Leader Under 40: Ioannis Bonis, 39

Ioannis Bonis, 39, Senior Engineer in Industrial Control Systems Dept., Helleniq Energy, Aspropyrgos, Greece

Ioannis is a charismatic engineer with a very strong technical background and a clear inclination for innovation, which he exploits to advance Helleniq Energy and himself. He is self-motivated and has the capacity to coordinate the teams he participates in. In addition to his technical skills, he has high emotional intelligence and is a team player, which helps produce outstanding results. Ioannis has worked on all major control engineering projects executed in the past 10 years in Aspropyrgos and Elefsina refineries and is an integral part of the digital transformation program.

Fun fact: Ioannis has served as an expert for the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency.

