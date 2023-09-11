2023 Engineering Leader Under 40: Iain Brearton, 30

Iain Brearton, 30, Senior Controls Engineer, Concept Systems Inc., Kent, Washington

Iain is a talented, dedicated engineer who consistently inspires others. He has displayed remarkable adaptability with Concept Systems by successfully overcoming an ABB robot challenge during a project in 2022. He seamlessly integrated it with a third-party press, tackling numerous intricate programming obstacles along the way. Iain played a crucial role in the Fanuc CRX robot demo to be shown at the Rockwell Automation Fair. He provided support in the development process and wrote an operations manual that was comprehensible and accessible for the engineering and sales teams while at the show.

Original content can be found at Control Engineering.

