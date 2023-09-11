2023 Engineering Leader Under 40: Fai Al Sanea, 33

Fai Al Sanea, 33 Senior Engineering Program Supervisor Honeywell Dhahran, Saudi Arabia

Fai Al Sanea, 33

Senior Engineering Program Supervisor

Honeywell

Dhahran, Saudi Arabia

Fai is a team builder at Honeywell, having changed the mindset of Saudi nationals to be focused on delivery and quality. She challenges her team as Senior Engineering Program Supervisor and offers perspective on the future. Under Fai’s leadership and involvement with the Honeywell Women’s Employee Network, female engineers are encouraged to participate in various activities and to have a strong presence on the department floor. Fai is also credited with an International Diploma in Business English from Edecel, smooth remote terminal unit project delivery and vast knowledge of Experion PKS graphics design and fundamentals.

Fun fact: In her free time, Fai loves to venture out and dine at new restaurants.

Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this content? You should consider contributing to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.