2023 Engineering Leader Under 40: Chase Beard, 30

Chase Beard, 30, Controls & Automation Engineer, Hargrove Controls & Automation, Johns Creek, Georgia

Chase started at Hargrove as a Controls & Automation Co-Op during the summer 2014. He worked at Hargrove while finishing his Chemical Engineering degree at Auburn University. After graduating in 2017, Chase joined Hargrove full-time as a Controls & Automation Engineer. Since then, he has remained involved in Hargrove’s Co-Op program as a mentor to multiple engineers. In 2021, Chase was invited to join Hargrove’s Purview talent development program. That same year, Chase passed the professional engineer (PE) exam and obtained his PE license. He currently works on a variety of controls and automation projects across multiple industries and control systems.

Fun fact: Chase takes a break from controls engineering with outdoor activities, including hiking, biking and fishing.

